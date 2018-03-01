Erdogan makes first visit to Mauritania in West Africa tour

He is undertaking a four-nation African tour to ramp up Turkey's growing influence throughout the continent, where it is heavily involved in energy and construction.
The Turkish leader, who arrived from Algeria, was met at the airport by Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz and was expected to seal the accords at the West African leader's palace.
The agreements are expected to incorporate the fishing, tourism, agriculture and energy sectors.
He is undertaking a four-nation African tour to ramp up Turkey's growing influence throughout the continent, where it is heavily involved in energy and construction.