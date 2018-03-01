Erdogan makes first visit to Mauritania in West Africa tour

  • Thursday 01, March 2018 in 9:35 AM
Sharjah24 – AFP: Recep Tayyip Erdogan landed in Mauritania on Wednesday flanked by businessmen and primed to sign several cooperation deals in the first visit by a Turkish president to Nouakchott.

He is undertaking a four-nation African tour to ramp up Turkey's growing influence throughout the continent, where it is heavily involved in energy and construction.

The Turkish leader, who arrived from Algeria, was met at the airport by Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz and was expected to seal the accords at the West African leader's palace.

The agreements are expected to incorporate the fishing, tourism, agriculture and energy sectors.