Suspicious letter at US military base causes 11 people to fall ill

  • Wednesday 28, February 2018 in 11:07 AM
Sharjah 24 – dpa: An intra-agency investigation has been launched after 11 people were taken ill when a suspicious letter was opened at a US military base in Virginia, authorities said late Tuesday.
Three of the affected individuals at Base Myer-Henderson Hall, previously known as Fort Myer Base, were taken to hospital in stable conditions for further evaluation, US Marine Corps said on Twitter.

A joint investigation will be conducted by the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the Corps tweeted, adding a phone number for those wishing to supply information.

The building had earlier been evacuated before authorities screened and cleared it then removed the letter, the Corps said.