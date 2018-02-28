Singapore seeks to bar communications from terror attack sites

Although the wealthy city-state ranks as one of the safest countries globally, authorities say it has been a target of extremists since the 1990s and they have stepped up efforts to deter terrorism in recent years.



"I'm not aware of any other countries taking such a proactive stance against the propagation of images or information during a terrorist incident," said Dan Bould, Asia director of crisis management at Aon, which provides services such as risk management.



The measure would stop counter-terrorism tactics and capabilities from becoming widely known and limit the footage available for propaganda use by terrorist groups and their followers, added Bould, a former captain in the British Army.



Introduced in parliament on Tuesday, the Public Order and Safety (Special Powers) Bill 2018 would allow police to issue a "communications stop order" following approval from the home affairs minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

That would "require all persons in the incident area to stop making or communicating films or pictures of the incident area, and stop communicating text or audio messages about the ongoing security operations in the incident area," it said in a statement.



The new measures would also cover journalists, and breaches could lead to a maximum fine of S$20,000 ($15,200) and prison terms of up to two years, a ministry spokeswoman told Reuters.