Japan launches spy satellite amid North Korea nuclear threat

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the country's largest defence contractor, launched an H-2A F38 rocket carrying a spy satellite at the Tanegashima Space Centre on the southern island of Tanegashima at 1:34 pm (0434 GMT), about 1,000 kilometres south-west of Tokyo.



The satellite was put into orbit 20 minutes later as scheduled, the agency said.



The launch, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, was postponed twice due to bad weather.

Japan will utilize the optical reconnaissance satellite to monitor developments at North Korean missile launch facilities and for other purposes. The country has increased the number of such satellites to seven.



Japan wants to eventually have 10 spy satellites in operation, consisting of radar and optical types.

The spy satellite programme was introduced after a missile fired from North Korea in 1998 flew over Japan's mainland, spooking the Japanese public.