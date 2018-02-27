China drops U.S. broiler chicken import duties amid growing trade tensions

The move, effective on Tuesday, comes after a World Trade Organization ruling in January that obliged Beijing to lower the tariffs unless it appealed within 20 days.



The tariffs were first imposed in 2010 and were extended for a further five years in 2016.



The removal of penalties comes against a backdrop of an escalating trade spat between the two countries, after Washington slapped duties on washing machines and solar panels, triggering a probe by Beijing into U.S. sorghum that was widely seen as retaliation.

The dispute has fuelled concerns that soybeans might also be caught up in the trade actions.



The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering imposing stiff curbs on steel and aluminium imports from China as well.

The move on broiler chickens is largely inconsequential for the American poultry industry, since China's 2015 ban on imports of U.S. poultry, poultry products and eggs due to avian influenza remains in place.