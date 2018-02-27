More than 30 people killed in Papua New Guinea earthquake

The quake hit the provinces of Southern Highlands and Hela, a remote and heavily forested area some 560 kilometres north-west of Port Moresby, early Monday, cutting off communication and transport connections.



At least 13 people were believed to have been killed in Mendi, the capital of Southern Highlands, and 18 others died in the Kutubu and Bosave areas, PNG's Post Courier newspaper reported, citing Hela provincial administrator William Bando.



More than 300 people were reportedly injured.