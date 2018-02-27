Maldives opposition protesters arrested after top court validates emergency rule

Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Maldives police arrested at least four opposition members under state of emergency laws for protesting against President Abdulla Yameen's government, the opposition said on Tuesday.
The top court in the Maldives validated last week a 30-day extension of the state of emergency, which was sought by Yameen over what he has called a national security threat and constitutional crisis.

Opposition politicians defied a police order to stop protesting after 10.30 pm local time on Monday (1730 GMT) and continued to demand that Yameen implement a Supreme Court ruling that quashed convictions against nine opposition leaders and ordered the release of politicians and officials held in prison.

The Maldivian Democratic Party, the main opposition party, said on Twitter police had arrested Mohamed Ameeth and Abdulla Ahmed, two lawmakers who had defected from Yameen's party, and two more from other opposition parties late on Monday.