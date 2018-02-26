EU calls for immediate Syria ceasefire

Mogherini said a UN Security Council resolution passed Saturday calling for a 30-day ceasefire in Syria "without delay" was an "encouraging" step but needed to be followed up with action.

Violence has continued, raising doubts about when and how widely the ceasefire will take effect, with the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reporting the deaths of at least 10 people in Eastern Ghouta on Monday.

The Security council resolution was a "necessary and encouraging step but a first step," Mogherini said as she arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"Now that resoution needs to be immediately implemented, to have monitoring mechanisms."