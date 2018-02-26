Chinese Vice Premier and South Korean President meet in Seoul

Sharjah24 – Reuters: Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong held a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul on Monday, after the closing ceremony of Pyeongchang winter Olympics at the weekend.

The meeting came a day after the Blue House said in the statement that members of a high-level North Korean delegation had said North Korea was open to talks with the United States during a visit for the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

It is unclear whether the issue was discussed between Moon and Liu. China is the sole major ally of the North and remains its largest trading partner.

China is also the host of the next winter Olympics in 2022.