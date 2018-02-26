Blast destroys shop and home in English city, 6 taken to hospital

British police said there was no immediate indication that the explosion was linked to terrorism.



Pictures and videos posted on Twitter showed flames leaping into the sky from the site which was reduced to rubble.



A local hospital said two patients were in a critical condition and four people had less severe injuries.

A photograph published by the Leicester Mercury newspaper showed a blaze and the rubble of a destroyed building which the newspaper said housed a convenience store and a flat above it.



Police said a number of other buildings were damaged and homes and businesses in the area had been evacuated.