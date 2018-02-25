China proposes scrapping presidential term limit

The recommendation, made public by China's Central Committee on Sunday, would scrap the limit of two consecutive terms for the posts of president and vice president, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The Communist Party confirmed Xi's second five-year term as president in October.

If the People's Congress, which begins in the capital on March 5, signs off on the changes, Xi could stay on as president after his current term.

The 64-year-old is considered the most powerful Chinese leader in decades.

He has not promoted anyone young enough or with the right background to become his successor, fuelling speculation that he plans to remain in charge, in some form, beyond the usual two terms.

China's previous three presidents had groomed potential successors years in advance in order to ensure a smooth transition of power.

Xi's agenda has been to build China up as a global superpower while attempting to restructure its economy, which is currently affected by slower growth and soaring debt.