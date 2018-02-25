High-level N. Korean delegates arrive in the South

The visit by Kim Yong Chol, who led an eight-member high-level delegation that crossed the Demilitarized Zone in the morning, is the final piece of the Games-led diplomacy that has dominated headlines from Pyeongchang.



The nuclear-armed North has gone on a charm offensive in connection with the Olympics, sending athletes, cheerleaders and performers to the Games, with leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong attending the opening ceremony.



Analysts say it is seeking to loosen the sanctions imposed against it over its banned nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programmes, and trying to weaken the alliance between Seoul and Washington.



But Kim Yo Jong had no interaction with US Vice President Mike Pence at the opening ceremony, even though the two were sitting just a few seats apart in the same VIP area, and according to the US, a planned meeting between the delegations from Washington and Pyongyang the following day was cancelled at short notice by the North Koreans.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in -- who has long pushed for engagement with the North to bring it to the negotiating table -- also did not immediately accept an invitation passed on by Kim Yo Jong from her brother to go to Pyongyang for a summit, saying the right conditions needed to be created.



Washington, which describes its approach to Pyongyang as "maximum pressure and engagement", announced a raft of new sanctions against it on Friday.

Pence also condemned Kim Yo Jong as part of an "evil family clique" and "murderous regime", prompting a denunciation from Pyongyang on Sunday, which said it would not talk to the Trump administration for "even 100 years or 200 years".