Merkel calls for Europe to step up to global challenges

  • Thursday 22, February 2018 in 2:08 PM
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: The European Union must develop a response to growing global political and economic pressures and this will be the spirit of an EU summit this week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.
Merkel pointed to the crisis in Syria and the growing importance of Asian economies as needing a European response.
 
"More than ever we need European answers to the pressing, big questions of our time," she told Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament.
 
In her remarks to the Bundestag, Merkel made clear that the future of the European Union would be a top priority in her fourth term as chancellor, provided the coalition between her conservatives and the pro-European Social Democrats (SPD) goes ahead.