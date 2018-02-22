Merkel calls for Europe to step up to global challenges

Merkel pointed to the crisis in Syria and the growing importance of Asian economies as needing a European response.

"More than ever we need European answers to the pressing, big questions of our time," she told Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament.

In her remarks to the Bundestag, Merkel made clear that the future of the European Union would be a top priority in her fourth term as chancellor, provided the coalition between her conservatives and the pro-European Social Democrats (SPD) goes ahead.