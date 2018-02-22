Merkel: Killing of civilians in Syria is a massacre

Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the German lower house of parliament Bundestag

"What we currently see, the dreadful events in Syria, a regime fighting not against terrorists, but against its own people, the killing of children, the destruction of hospitals, all this is a massacre which needs to be condemned," Merkel said.



Merkel said that Berlin would discuss the war in Syria with Moscow. "We must do everything that is within our power so that this massacre comes to an end," Merkel added.