Suicide attacker targets US embassy in Montenegro

Both devices were probably hand grenades, the first thrown into the embassy yard and the second, which killed the attacker, in the street outside, it said on Twitter.



The blasts occurred at 1.30 am local time (2330 GMT). Police were investigating.



An embassy spokesman, Jeff Adler, told the Vijesti news website that it was checking the security status of its staff and cooperating with police to identify the attacker.



The embassy also posted an alert on its website advising US citizens of "an active security situation" and to avoid the embassy until further notice and "employ security practices."