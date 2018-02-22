Mali blast kills two French soldiers

The French army said the attack took place near Mali's borders with Niger and Burkina Faso, a bastion of group activity where three French soldiers were injured in an attack last month.
Their deaths brought to 12 the number of French soldiers killed since the start of Operation Barkhane, which was launched more than three years ago to quell group activity in the former French colony of Mali and in neighbouring countries.
