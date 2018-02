Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle at high speed, careering into the roadside eatery and nearby homes in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh state.

District deputy inspector general of police B.S. Chouhan told AFP eight bodies were recovered at the scene.

Hundreds of angry residents descended on the accident site, pelting stones at police and torching a patrol car, Chouhan said. Reinforcements were called to restore order, he added.