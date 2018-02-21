Five policemen shot dead in attack on station in South Africa

"It's a very sad day today," police spokesman Khaya Tonjeni said. "After robbers stormed in this police station ... and they fatally wounded three members" of the police.



Tonjeni said the suspected robbers then took two other police officers with them as they fled. Thy were later found dead and dumped on the side of the road.



Some weapons were stolen from the station, he said, though it was unclear if this was the motive behind the crime.



An off-duty soldier was also shot dead as the suspects fled.