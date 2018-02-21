Russia says Syrian ceasefire monitoring centre hit in shelling

"Residential areas, Damascus hotels, as well as Russia's Centre for Syrian Reconciliation, were hit in a massive bombardment by illegal armed groups from Eastern Ghouta," TASS cited the ministry as saying.



"There was severe damage and victims among civilians. There were no victims among the Russian armed forces," TASS said, quoting the ministry.



A wave of air strikes, rocket fire and shelling has hit Eastern Ghouta, killing at least 250 people since Sunday night.