Philippines 'concerned' as U.S. intelligence tags Duterte a threat to democracy

The report, produced by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, places Duterte alongside Cambodian's Hun Sen, the Rohingya crisis and Thailand's military-backed constitution as threats to democracy.



"We view this declaration from no less than the intelligence department of the United States with some concern...," presidential spokesman Harry Roque told DZMM radio.



Roque rejected the U.S. Intelligence assessment of Duterte as a threat to democracy.



"I do not think that's true. He is a lawyer, he knows the law, he wants to uphold the rule of law, he knows about the bill of rights," he said.

Democracy and human rights in many Southeast Asian nations will remain fragile in 2018 because of autocratic tendencies, rampant corruption and cronyism, the U.S. Intelligence Community said in its Worldwide Threat Assessment report dated Feb. 13.



"In the Philippines, President Duterte will continue to wage his signature campaign against drugs, corruption, and crime," the report read, adding that Duterte has suggested he could suspend the constitution and declare a revolutionary government.