19 injured in explosion and fire on passenger bus in Sri Lanka

  • Wednesday 21, February 2018 in 10:36 AM
  • Archived
    Archived
Sharjah 24 – dpa: A total of 19 people including 12 security personnel were injured in an explosion and a fire on a passenger bus in central Sri Lanka on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place in Diyatalawa, 190 kilometres east of the capital Colombo on a bus operating from the northern capital of Jaffna to the central part of the country.

Police said the cause of the explosion was not immediately clear, but they were looking into whether a grenade carried by one of the security personnel went off by accident.

The seven civilians injured included a woman.