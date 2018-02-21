19 injured in explosion and fire on passenger bus in Sri Lanka

The incident took place in Diyatalawa, 190 kilometres east of the capital Colombo on a bus operating from the northern capital of Jaffna to the central part of the country.
Police said the cause of the explosion was not immediately clear, but they were looking into whether a grenade carried by one of the security personnel went off by accident.
The seven civilians injured included a woman.
