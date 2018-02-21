On Mother Language Day, UNESCO reiterates its commitment to linguistic diversity

UNESCO has been celebrating International Mother Language Day for nearly 20 years with the aim of preserving linguistic diversity and promoting mother tongue-based multilingual education.



UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay in her message for the day said: ''A language is far more than a means of communication; it is the very condition of our humanity. Our values, our beliefs and our identity are embedded within it. It is through language that we transmit our experiences, our traditions and our knowledge. The diversity of languages reflects the incontestable wealth of our imaginations and ways of life,'' she stated.



In order to preserve and vitalize this essential component of the intangible heritage of humanity, she said UNESCO has been actively engaged for many years in the defence of linguistic diversity and the promotion of multilingual education.

''UNESCO thus supports language policies, particularly in multilingual countries, which promote mother languages and indigenous languages. It recommends the use of these languages from the first years of schooling, because children learn best in their mother language. It also encourages their use in public spaces and especially on the Internet, where multilingualism should become the rule.



Everyone, regardless of their first language, should be able to access resources in cyberspace and build online communities of exchange and dialogue.'' ''Today, this is one of the major challenges of sustainable development, at the heart of the United Nations 2030 Agenda,'' she concluded.

The event will be marked at UNESCO Headquarters, Paris, by a language experts’ debate on the theme "Our languages, our assets" in collaboration with the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie. There will also be a presentation of the Global Education Monitoring Report on Language of instruction and literacy in multilingual contexts.



The idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day was the initiative of Bangladesh. It was approved at the 1999 UNESCO General Conference and has been observed throughout the world since 2000.