US fighter jet dumps fuel after engine catches fire over Japan

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters.



The minister said the fire broke out shortly after the F-16 jet took off from Misawa Air Base, about 600 kilometres north of Tokyo, at around 8:39 am (2339 GMT Monday). The jet offloaded two tanks of fuel into Lake Ogawara before returning to the base, broadcaster NHK reported.



Onodera said he would query the reason for the fire and seek assurance from the US that such incidents would be prevented in the future.



This is the latest in a series of accidents involving Japanese and US military aircraft.

Two Japanese soldiers died earlier this month when a military helicopter crashed into a house in south-western Japan and triggered a fire.



An 11-year-old girl who was inside the house sustained minor injuries while fleeing the scene.

The southern island of Okinawa also recently saw a series of incidents involving US forces stationed there.