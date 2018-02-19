Albanian PM moots co-presidency with Kosovo

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama

In a remark certain to anger Belgrade, Rama noted that the two neighbours, both predominantly ethnic Albanian, already share diplomatic missions around the world, adding: "Why not a single president, as a symbol of national unity?"



Rama was addressing Kosovo's parliament to mark the 10th anniversary of the country's unilateral declaration of independence from Serbia, a move recognised by more than 110 countries, though not by Belgrade or Moscow.



Serbia has repeatedly accused Tirana of wanting to build a "Greater Albania", an aspiration it denies.



Efforts to normalise ties between Belgrade and Pristina, begun in 2011, have stalled.



Rama said he saw a future in which "Albanians and Serbians will co-exist... like two countries with good neighbourly relations that are an integral part of the European Union."