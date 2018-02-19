Albanian PM moots co-presidency with Kosovo

In a remark certain to anger Belgrade, Rama noted that the two neighbours, both predominantly ethnic Albanian, already share diplomatic missions around the world, adding: "Why not a single president, as a symbol of national unity?"
Rama was addressing Kosovo's parliament to mark the 10th anniversary of the country's unilateral declaration of independence from Serbia, a move recognised by more than 110 countries, though not by Belgrade or Moscow.
Serbia has repeatedly accused Tirana of wanting to build a "Greater Albania", an aspiration it denies.
Efforts to normalise ties between Belgrade and Pristina, begun in 2011, have stalled.
Rama said he saw a future in which "Albanians and Serbians will co-exist... like two countries with good neighbourly relations that are an integral part of the European Union."
Rama was addressing Kosovo's parliament to mark the 10th anniversary of the country's unilateral declaration of independence from Serbia, a move recognised by more than 110 countries, though not by Belgrade or Moscow.
Serbia has repeatedly accused Tirana of wanting to build a "Greater Albania", an aspiration it denies.
Efforts to normalise ties between Belgrade and Pristina, begun in 2011, have stalled.
Rama said he saw a future in which "Albanians and Serbians will co-exist... like two countries with good neighbourly relations that are an integral part of the European Union."