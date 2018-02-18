Funerals begin for 13 Mexico helicopter crash victims

The helicopter, which was carrying Mexico's interior minister and the state governor, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land at night in Jamiltepec after a tour of damage from Friday's powerful quake.

The senior officials survived but 12 people at the scene were killed and another died later in a hospital, Oaxaca's attorney general's office said in a statement. Another 15 people were injured.

Luis Cabrera, a civil protection official at the scene, said authorities were still investigating the cause of the crash. He blamed the late hour and the heavy dust for "disorienting" the pilot, but he said he did not think there had been any "recklessness" by the helicopters' crew.