Trudeau opens India tour with Taj Mahal visit

Trudeau arrived in New Delhi on Saturday evening on a week-long visit aimed at strengthening economic and political relations between the two countries.



Along with his wife Sophie Gregoire and three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien, Trudeau travelled to the Taj Mahal on Sunday morning.



The family posed for photographs with the Taj Mahal in the background and later walked toward the monument to have a closer look.

The stunning white building, located 250 kilometres south of Delhi, was built in the 17th century by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a mausoleum for his favourite queen, Mumtaz Mahal.



Trudeau was due to visit a wildlife sanctuary in the region later Sunday, media reports said.

The aim of his visit is to expand bilateral ties with a focus on trade and investment, energy, defence and security as well as tackling climate change.



Trudeau plans to visit several Indian cities and landmarks before holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday.