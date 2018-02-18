Trudeau opens India tour with Taj Mahal visit

  • Sunday 18, February 2018 in 11:27 AM
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family pose in front of the Taj Mahal
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family pose in front of the Taj Mahal
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family visit the Taj Mahal in Agra
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family visit the Taj Mahal in Agra
Next Previous
Sharjah 24 – dpa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accompanied by his family, has begun his India tour with a visit to the iconic Taj Mahal, an Indian emperor’s monument to love.

Trudeau arrived in New Delhi on Saturday evening on a week-long visit aimed at strengthening economic and political relations between the two countries.

Along with his wife Sophie Gregoire and three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien, Trudeau travelled to the Taj Mahal on Sunday morning.

The family posed for photographs with the Taj Mahal in the background and later walked toward the monument to have a closer look.

The stunning white building, located 250 kilometres south of Delhi, was built in the 17th century by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a mausoleum for his favourite queen, Mumtaz Mahal.

Trudeau was due to visit a wildlife sanctuary in the region later Sunday, media reports said.

The aim of his visit is to expand bilateral ties with a focus on trade and investment, energy, defence and security as well as tackling climate change.

Trudeau plans to visit several Indian cities and landmarks before holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday.