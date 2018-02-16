Zeid urges Iran to stop violating international law by executing juvenile offenders

Already, during the first month of 2018, three people – two male and one female – have been executed for crimes they committed when they were 15 or 16 years old. This compares to the execution of a total of five juvenile offenders during the whole of 2017. A fourth juvenile offender, who was believed to be on the point of being executed on Wednesday, has reportedly received a temporary reprieve of two months. A number of other juvenile offenders are also believed to be in danger of imminent execution in Iran, with a total of some 80 such individuals reported to be currently on death row, after being sentenced to death for crimes they committed when they were under eighteen.

"The execution of juvenile offenders is unequivocally prohibited under international law, regardless of the circumstances and nature of the crime committed," said Zeid. "The imposition of the death penalty on people who committed crimes when they were under 18 is in clear violation of Iran’s obligations under two international treaties that is has ratified and is obliged to uphold – namely the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention on the Rights of the Child."

"I am sad to say that Iran violates this absolute prohibition under international human rights law far more often than any other State," he said. "No other State comes even remotely close to the total number of juveniles who have been executed in Iran over the past couple of decades."