Three injured as SUV rams gate at NSA headquarters, prompting gunfire

FBI Special Agent Gordon Johnson told reporters that the reason for the attempted intrusion was still subject to investigation, but that ties to terrorism could be ruled out. He referred to it as "an isolated incident."



The three people injured included one of the passengers, a member of the NSA's security staff and a civilian who happened to be near the gate when the incident happened, Johnson said, adding that none of the three had sustained gunshot wounds.



The two other passengers who were involved in the incident were taken into custody and are being questioned by investigators.



The NSA said in a statement that the shooting occurred when a vehicle attempted to enter the campus without authorization, adding that "several" people were receiving treatment in hospitals.