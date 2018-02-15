Turkish premier to meet Merkel amid spat over jailed German reporter

Archived

In an interview on German television aired on Wednesday, Yildirm stressed that the decision on whether to release Die Welt correspondent Deniz Yucel would be made by Turkish judges and not his government.



"I hope that he will be released soon. I am of the opinion that there will be a development soon," Yildirim said in a translation provided by state-run broadcaster ARD.



Yucel was arrested exactly one year ago in Istanbul and remanded in custody on suspicion of terrorism-related offences, but he has yet to be officially charged of any crime by state prosecutors.



Yildirim said in Turkey ahead of his trip that he and Merkel would discuss Turkey-EU relations, bilateral trade, the 3.5 million Turkish nationals living in Germany and anti-Islam and ultra-nationalist movements in Europe