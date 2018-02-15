South African President Jacob Zuma resigns

"The ANC should never be divided in my name. I have therefore come to the decision to resign as the president of the republic with immediate effect," Zuma said in a televised address to the nation.
Zuma's resignation comes after the ruling African National Congress (ANC) announced earlier on Wednesday its plans to remove him on Thursday through a motion of no confidence, should he not resign voluntarily.
Scandal-hit Zuma had been negotiating his exit from office with top ANC decision-makers for more than a week, but a decision on the terms and timeframe of his departure could not be reached.
