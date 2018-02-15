Zimbabwe opposition leader Tsvangirai dead after illness, party says

"It is unfortunate that we have lost our leader. That is all I can say," said MDC spokesman Obert Gutu, promising more details as they become available.



Although Tsvangirai had been sick since 2016, he had only last week taken to Twitter to play down rumours that his illness was terminal. "I have cancer and [am] not feeling too well, but I am stable and the process is under control. ... I am recovering," he wrote on February 6.



Tsvangirai founded the MDC in 1999, challenging former ruler Robert Mugabe several times and at one point serving in a fractious coalition government with him. He was attacked several times by Mugabe supporters. The MDC was not included in the country's latest government after Mugabe's ouster last year.