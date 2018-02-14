U.S. urges U.N. to hold Myanmar military accountable for 'ethnic cleansing'

  • Wednesday 14, February 2018 in 9:29 AM
  • U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: The United States on Tuesday described Myanmar denials of ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims as "preposterous" as it called on the U.N. Security Council to hold the military accountable and pressure leader Aung San Suu Kyi "to acknowledge these horrific acts that are taking place in her country."

"Powerful forces in the Burmese government have denied the ethnic cleansing in Rakhine State," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the Security Council.

"To make sure no one contradicts their preposterous denials, they are preventing access to Rakhine to anyone or any organisation that might bear witness to their atrocities, including the U.N. Security Council," Haley said.

"We strongly call for their immediate and unconditional release," she said. In a reference to Myanmar's reason for detaining the journalists, Haley added, "On top of it all, they have the gall to blame the media.