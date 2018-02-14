U.S. urges U.N. to hold Myanmar military accountable for 'ethnic cleansing'

"Powerful forces in the Burmese government have denied the ethnic cleansing in Rakhine State," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the Security Council.



"To make sure no one contradicts their preposterous denials, they are preventing access to Rakhine to anyone or any organisation that might bear witness to their atrocities, including the U.N. Security Council," Haley said.



"We strongly call for their immediate and unconditional release," she said. In a reference to Myanmar's reason for detaining the journalists, Haley added, "On top of it all, they have the gall to blame the media.