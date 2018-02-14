Two killed in Bolivia blast at carnival time

Archived

"Very saddened and concerned because we have a tragedy again, and the death of innocent bystanders in Oruro has our country in mourning after another explosion," President Evo Morales said on Twitter.



Governor Victor Hugo Vasquez confirmed the two fatalities in the northwestern city known for its cobblestoned streets and colorful carnival celebrations. Local media said between four and six others were hurt the blast.



In 2001, the UNESCO cultural organization declared the carnival an intangible cultural heritage of humanity.