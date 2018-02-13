Trump to Putin: more steps needed to scrap N. Korea nuclear programme

  • Tuesday 13, February 2018 in 8:06 PM
  • U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: U.S. President Donald Trump, who complained last month that Moscow was “not helping us at all with North Korea,” told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday that more needs to be done to scrap Pyongyang’s nuclear programme, the White House said.

“President Trump reiterated the importance of taking further steps to ensure the denuclearization of North Korea,” the White House said in a statement about the call with Putin.

Trump and Putin spoke after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, in an interview with the Washington Post, raised the prospect of talks with North Korea.

But Pence, who traveled to South Korea for the Winter Olympics, also said Washington would intensify its “maximum pressure campaign” against Pyongyang until it takes a “meaningful step toward denuclearisation.”