EU tells Turkey to avoid damaging actions after Cyprus ship incident

Cyprus is one of several states, also including Israeli occupation and Lebanon, racing to tap gas deposits in the eastern Mediterranean.

Greek Cypriots run Cyprus’s internationally recognised government, while Turkish Cypriots have a breakaway state in the north - recognised only by Ankara - and say resources around the island belong to them too.

Cyprus said on Sunday the Turkish military had obstructed a vessel contracted by Italian oil company Eni which was approaching an area to explore for natural gas.

Turkey’s foreign ministry, in a statement on Sunday, did not make any mention of obstructing the Eni ship but said the case was a unilateral move by Greek Cypriots that violated the sovereign rights of Turkish Cypriots.

It said the Greek Cypriots were jeopardising security and stability on the ethnically split island and in the region.

A spokeswoman for the EU’s executive European Commission echoed Tusks’s line by telling journalists on Monday: “Turkey needs to commit unequivocally to neighborly relations and avoid any kind of source of friction, threat or action directed against a member state.”

“The EU also stresses the need to respect the sovereignty of member states over their territorial sea and airspace,” she added.

On Monday Greece accused Turkey of violating international law and said its “provocative conduct” was inconsistent with that of a country seeking accession to the EU.