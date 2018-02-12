Merkel, SPD under renewed fire over German coalition deal

Germany has been without a proper government since an inconclusive election last September, which saw Merkel’s conservatives and the center-left SPD both lose seats and a far-right party enter the Bundestag lower house for the first time.

Merkel annoyed members of her Christian Democrats (CDU) by agreeing in the coalition talks to cede the finance ministry to the SPD. And members of the SPD could yet reject the coalition deal in a ballot whose results will be announced on March 4.

On Sunday Merkel defended “painful” concessions she made to the SPD to win herself a fourth term as chancellor, and she said criticism among her conservatives was not a sign her authority was waning.

Guenther Oettinger, a senior CDU member and the European Union’s budget commissioner, rushed to her defense on Monday: “I find her still strong... and am sure she will meet the expectations of our party and the public in the coming days.”

But Oettinger also conceded that this would be her final term as chancellor, if the new ‘grand coalition’ goes ahead, addressing a succession debate that is starting to take hold as the CDU slowly starts to look ahead to a post-Merkel era.

“It is clear to everyone that the chancellor is going into a last term,” he told Deutschlandfunk radio, adding that she would “skillfully set in motion the succession in these four years”.

Paul Ziemiak, leader of the conservatives’ youth wing, welcomed Merkel’s readiness to set out her picks for ministerial posts before a CDU party conference on Feb. 26, but lamented the decision to give up the powerful finance ministry to the SPD.

“That did not go down well with our (party) base,” he said.