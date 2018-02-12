Eleven dead in Pakistani road accident

The incident took place in Hyderabad district of Sindh province when a van carrying saleswomen of a private company collided with a lorry coming from opposite direction.



“At least 11 people including 10 women have died in the accident,” said Ashraf Ali from the Hyderabad police.



Another two people were wounded in the accident and have been taken to nearby hospital for treatment.



Due to lack of infrastructure, poorly maintained vehicles and careless driving, road accidents are common in Pakistan.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) around 9,000 road accidents are reported every year killing more than 4,000 people on average.