At least 18 dead in Hong Kong bus accident

Television footage showed the mangled remains of the bus as it lay toppled on the side of a major highway in the northern reaches of the city. Firefighters on the scene cut open the bus roof to free passengers still trapped inside.



Police said at least 18 people, including 15 men, had been confirmed dead on the scene. Police are still investigating the cause of the accident but said in a statement on Sunday that the the bus overturned after the 30-year-old driver lost control.



Sixty-three people were also injured in the crash, which occurred near the Sha Tin Racecourse in the New Territories.



One elderly man interviewed on television said the driver had been going extremely fast at the time of the accident, even taking bends at high speed.

An executive surnamed So, with The Kowloon Motor Bus Co that operated the bus, said HK$80,000 ($10,230) in financial assistance would be paid to the families of each victim. The company said it would also set up an investigation team to probe the cause of the crash.