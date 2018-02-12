Three Cameroon soldiers killed in restive anglophone region

Dozens of people have been killed in the west African country's two anglophone regions since October after a violent crackdown on protests against the mainly French-speaking government.



Authorities imposed a week-long curfew in the troubled areas on Saturday, citing fears of an "imminent" attack by separatists after numerous online threats.



Army spokesman Colonel Didier Badjeck on Sunday said the three soldiers were killed in the southwestern village of Kembong, adding that there had been some "scattered attacks".



The separatists had made threats on social media to disrupt celebrations on February 11, the date a referendum was held in 1961 on whether the English-speaking regions would join French-speaking Cameroon.

On Sunday there were also fears that the deputy head of the anglophone Batibo region, Namata Diteng, had been kidnapped after his burnt-out car was found in an isolated area.