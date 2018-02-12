London City Airport closed after WWII bomb found

The ordnance was discovered in King George V Dock, close to the runway of London's most central airport, during planned works.



City Airport operates short-haul flights and is located in east London, close to the Canary Wharf business district.



The Metropolitan Police said the discovery was reported before dawn on Sunday, at around 0500 GMT, and the exclusion zone was put in place at 2200 GMT.

The decision was taken "to ensure that the ordnance can be safely dealt with whilst limiting any risk to the public," police said in a statement.



The unexploded ordnance is being dealt with by specialist police officers working alongside the Royal Navy.

Thousands of bombs were dropped on London during the "Blitz" by German Air Forces between September 1940 and May 1941.