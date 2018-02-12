Venezuela army clashes with illegal miners, 18 reported dead

Bolivar state Governor Justo Noguera said a military unit had fought off an attack, but gave no more details. "An investigation is under way," he told reporters.



Local newspaper Correo del Caroni reported that 17 men and one woman died in the incident on Saturday morning in an area known for gold and diamond mining.



Echoing that number, a local opposition lawmaker, Americo De Grazia‏, said relatives had described the victims as having bullets in the head.

The government did not respond to requests for comment.