Venezuela army clashes with illegal miners, 18 reported dead

  • Monday 12, February 2018 in 9:10 AM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Soldiers clashed with illegal miners in southern Venezuela on the weekend, killing 18 people in a region notorious for violence and gang rivalries, a lawmaker and local media said.

Bolivar state Governor Justo Noguera said a military unit had fought off an attack, but gave no more details. "An investigation is under way," he told reporters.

Local newspaper Correo del Caroni reported that 17 men and one woman died in the incident on Saturday morning in an area known for gold and diamond mining.

Echoing that number, a local opposition lawmaker, Americo De Grazia‏, said relatives had described the victims as having bullets in the head. 

The government did not respond to requests for comment.