Five killed, including gunman, in shooting spree in Kentucky

Police received a 911 call about 4 p.m. about a shooting at a rural home near Paintsville, about 160 miles (260 km) southeast of Louisville, Ky., Johnson County Sheriff Dwayne Price said in a statement on Facebook.



Officers found two people dead there and began to search the area for the shooter, Price said in the statement. A second 911 call led deputies and police to an apartment in Paintsville, where three people were found fatally shot, including the gunman, the statement said.



Officials identified the gunman as Joseph Nickell, but no other information about him was made available.

The identities of the victims were not released pending notification of their relatives, officials said.