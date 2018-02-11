Taiwan earthquake rescue work halted with death toll at 16; 1 missing

The body was found in the rubble of a 12-storey commercial and residential complex in the eastern coastal city of Hualien, the worst affected by the powerful quake late Tuesday, the Central Emergency Operation Centre (CEOC) said.



Search and rescue operations were then discontinued with one person still missing, the state-run Central News Agency (CNA) reported.



On Sunday, the missing person's family members from China agreed that emergency responders could use heavy machinery to clear the site in order to look for remains, CNA said.

The newly discovered victim’s three other family members were found Saturday at the site. The five-member Chinese family, which included a 12-year-old boy, his parents and maternal grandparents, were staying at the Beauty Inn in the building, whose lower four floors were squashed during the quake.