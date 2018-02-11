Two Ohio police officers shot dead responding to 911 call

The two officers were immediately fired upon when they entered an apartment responding to a 911 call that had hung up, Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer said at a news conference.



“These were two of the best we had. This was their calling and they did it right,” said Morbitzer, his voice halting and thick with emotion.



Officer Eric Joering, 39, died at the scene, and Officer Anthony Morelli, 54, died from his wounds at a hospital. Morbitzer said they had been responding to a “domestic situation.”