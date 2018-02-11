Indonesian tourist bus falls off hill, killing 27

The bus was carrying 50 domestic tourists on Saturday when it crashed and overturned on a winding slope, West Java police spokesman Hari Suprapto said.



A preliminary investigation indicated that the brakes had failed, he said.



Local policeman Budhy Hendratno said 18 others, including two minors, were injured in the crash.



The bus was carrying residents of South Tangerang district in Banten province who were returning home an after an outing to tourist spots in the Bandung and Subang areas of West Java.