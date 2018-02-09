N. Korea, U.S. set for icy encounter at Olympics as North delegation arrives

Mike Pence shakes hands with S.K. President before their meeting at Cheong Wa Dae

Any contact between the two will likely be tense after Pence said South Korean President Moon Jae-in gave his backing to additional measures the United States is planning to try to curb North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs.

Pence said Moon acknowledged the effectiveness of sanctions in bringing North Korea to inter-Korean talks.

Pence arrived in South Korea on Thursday and spoke with Moon, both reiterating their commitment and cooperation to defuse tensions as North Korea pushes ahead with its weapons programs in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Kim Yong Nam, North Korea’s nominal head of state, landed in South Korea on Friday along with leader Kim Jong Un’s younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, aboard her brother’s private jet.

The white aircraft had Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, North Korea’s official name, inscribed in black in Korean on its side, followed by the North Korean flag.