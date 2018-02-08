US accuses 36 people of running international cybercrime operation

The enterprise, known as the Infraud Organization, directed shoppers to the automated vending sites of its members. Those sites served as online conduits to traffic in stolen identification, stolen banking information, malware and other illicit goods, the Justice Department said in a news release.

The department said the operation stole identities, hacked bank cards and engaged in other types of fraud. The victims were located in all 50 US states and around the world.

A grand jury in Las Vegas indicted the defendants on alleged racketeering, conspiracy and other crimes. Law enforcement authorities have arrested 13 defendants from the United States and six other countries: Australia, Britain, France, Italy, Kosovo and Serbia.

"Today's indictment and arrests mark one of the largest cyberfraud enterprise prosecutions ever undertaken by the Department of Justice," said Acting Assistant Attorney General John P Cronan.

The Infraud Organization, which used the slogan "In Fraud We Trust," "operated like a business to facilitate cyberfraud on a global scale," Cronan said in the news release.

According to the indictment, the Infraud Organization was created in October 2010 by Svyatoslav Bondarenko, 34, of Ukraine, as the premier destination for "carding" - purchasing items with counterfeit or stolen credit card information - on the internet. Bondarenko is among the 36 people indicted.