Beijing holds successful missile defense test

Concern over a potential conflict with nuclear-armed North Korea is growing following a series of bellicose statements between Washington and Pyongyang.

Monday's test of the mid-range missile system "achieved its anticipated goal" according to a brief statement by the Chinese defence ministry.

"This test was defencive. It does not target any country," it added.

The US has deployed a missile defense system, known as THAAD, in South Korea to guard against threats from North Korea, despite objections from Beijing, which considers the installation a threat to its own security.