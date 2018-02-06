German President Steinmeier to meet Japan Premier Abe in Tokyo

The two leaders are expected to discuss North Korea's nuclear and missile development amid signs of easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula ahead of the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

During the meeting, Abe is likely to stress the need to put maximum pressure on North Korea to give up its nuclear ambitions.

The two leaders' talks are also expected to cover the Ukrainian crisis and China's assertive territorial claims in the East and South China seas, Jiji Press reported.

After the meeting, Abe and his wife Akie will host a dinner for Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender.

On Wednesday, the president and his wife will hold a meeting with Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko before flying to South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics on February 9.