15-day state of emergency declared in Maldives amid political crisis

President Abdulla Yameen's aide, Azima Shukoor, said the current unrest had prompted the move.

The country's opposition has called on the international community to support the implementation of a Supreme Court ruling, which ordered the release of opposition leaders and the reinstatement of 12 opposition lawmakers.



Yameen's government has so far refused to implement the order to release political prisoners, including former president Mohamed Nasheed.



The state of emergency gives wide powers to the security forces and police to arrest, detain persons and stop ongoing opposition protest campaigns.



Meanwhile, former Maldives president Abdul Gayoom was detained hours after the state of emergency was declared amidst growing political unrest, officials said Tuesday.



Gayoom (80) who ruled the country for nearly three decades, was arrested at his home after he supported the opposition coalition which has been campaigning against President Abdulla Yameen.



The BBC reported that the Supreme Court Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed and another Supreme Court judge, Ali Hameed, were also arrested. No details of charges were given.



Thirty-seven legislators, all belonging to the opposition coalition, signed a statement calling for help in the dispute from India, Sri Lanka, the United States, Britain and the European Union, as well as international organisations and non-governmental organisations



The statement called for Yameen’s government to respect the rule of law.



The legislators said that, following Thursday's Supreme Court ruling, the opposition coalition now enjoys a clear majority in the 85-member parliament.